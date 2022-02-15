MMOCoin 24-Hour Volume Tops $1.00 (MMO)

MMOCoin (CURRENCY:MMO) traded up 3.6% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on February 14th. MMOCoin has a total market capitalization of $360,901.09 and approximately $1.00 worth of MMOCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One MMOCoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0053 or 0.00000012 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, MMOCoin has traded up 19.8% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Quiztok (QTCON) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0083 or 0.00000019 BTC.

FLO (FLO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0418 or 0.00000104 BTC.

BOScoin (BOS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Metrix Coin (MRX) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Shard (SHARD) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000454 BTC.

ChronoCoin (CRN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Cashbery Coin (CBC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0123 or 0.00000031 BTC.

Actinium (ACM) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0126 or 0.00000029 BTC.

TerraCredit (CREDIT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000008 BTC.

PirateCash (PIRATE) traded down 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0136 or 0.00000032 BTC.

About MMOCoin

MMOCoin (CRYPTO:MMO) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Scrypt

hashing algorithm. MMOCoin’s total supply is 118,993,177 coins and its circulating supply is 68,437,920 coins. The official website for MMOCoin is mmocoin.pro. MMOCoin’s official Twitter account is @MMOProOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “MMOCoin is a PoS cryptocurrency based on the Scrypt algorithm, designed to serve as a decentralized medium of exchange for gamers and MMO traders through their community. “

Buying and Selling MMOCoin

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MMOCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MMOCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy MMOCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

