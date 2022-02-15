Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA) Trading Down 5.4% Following Insider Selling

Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA)’s stock price was down 5.4% during mid-day trading on Monday following insider selling activity. The company traded as low as $152.27 and last traded at $152.61. Approximately 28,457 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 8,631,349 shares. The stock had previously closed at $161.32.

Specifically, insider Juan Andres sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $234.57, for a total transaction of $1,172,850.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Stephane Bancel sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $234.57, for a total transaction of $2,111,130.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 338,513 shares of company stock worth $83,789,731 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 19.40% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. SVB Leerink dropped their price objective on shares of Moderna from $86.00 to $85.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Redburn Partners upgraded shares of Moderna from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Moderna to $348.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Moderna from $315.00 to $213.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Moderna in a research note on Monday, November 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $304.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Moderna has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $250.87.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The firm has a market cap of $57.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.49. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $213.89 and its 200 day moving average is $304.77.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MRNA. Corbenic Partners LLC bought a new stake in Moderna during the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Field & Main Bank bought a new stake in Moderna during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new stake in Moderna during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Standard Family Office LLC bought a new stake in Moderna during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Finally, Reilly Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Moderna during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.11% of the company’s stock.

Moderna, Inc engages in the development of transformative medicines based on messenger ribonucleic acid (mRNA). Its product pipeline includes the following modalities: prophylactic vaccines, cancer vaccines, intratumoral immuno-oncology, localized regenerative therapeutics, systemic secreted therapeutics, and systemic intracellular therapeutics.

