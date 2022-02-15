Molina Healthcare, Inc. Forecasted to Earn Q1 2022 Earnings of $4.31 Per Share (NYSE:MOH)

Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group issued their Q1 2022 earnings estimates for Molina Healthcare in a research report issued on Thursday, February 10th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst D. Windley expects that the company will post earnings per share of $4.31 for the quarter. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Molina Healthcare’s Q2 2022 earnings at $4.54 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $4.20 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $4.05 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $19.37 EPS.

Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported $2.88 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.75 by $0.13. Molina Healthcare had a net margin of 2.31% and a return on equity of 25.93%. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.51) EPS.

MOH has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Molina Healthcare from $316.00 to $397.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Molina Healthcare from $256.00 to $281.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Mizuho increased their target price on Molina Healthcare from $330.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Molina Healthcare from $318.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Molina Healthcare from $365.00 to $380.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Molina Healthcare has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $325.87.

NYSE MOH opened at $307.51 on Monday. Molina Healthcare has a 12 month low of $209.22 and a 12 month high of $328.11. The company has a 50-day moving average of $297.96 and a 200-day moving average of $286.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.54. The company has a market cap of $17.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.54, a P/E/G ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 0.77.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital World Investors raised its holdings in shares of Molina Healthcare by 10.8% in the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 5,335,821 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,447,662,000 after purchasing an additional 519,297 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in Molina Healthcare by 6.1% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,054,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $828,829,000 after acquiring an additional 176,165 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in Molina Healthcare by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,955,901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $622,133,000 after buying an additional 30,087 shares during the period. Boston Partners boosted its holdings in shares of Molina Healthcare by 2.5% during the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 905,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $245,729,000 after purchasing an additional 21,663 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Molina Healthcare by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 824,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $261,819,000 after buying an additional 36,654 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.77% of the company’s stock.

Molina Healthcare Company Profile

Molina Healthcare, Inc engages in the provision of health care services. It operates through the Health Plans and Other segments. The Health Plans segment consists of health plans in 11 states and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico and includes direct delivery business. The Other segment includes the historical results of the MMIS and behavioral health subsidiaries.

