Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH) Price Target Raised to $308.00 at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH) had its price target hoisted by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $304.00 to $308.00 in a report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

MOH has been the subject of a number of other research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Molina Healthcare in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. They issued a buy rating and a $335.00 price target for the company. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Molina Healthcare from $345.00 to $360.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Molina Healthcare from $318.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Molina Healthcare from $330.00 to $345.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Stephens raised their price objective on shares of Molina Healthcare from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Molina Healthcare has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $325.87.

Get Molina Healthcare alerts:

Shares of Molina Healthcare stock opened at $307.51 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.54. The firm has a market cap of $17.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.54, a P/E/G ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 0.77. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $297.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $286.51. Molina Healthcare has a fifty-two week low of $209.22 and a fifty-two week high of $328.11.

Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported $2.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.75 by $0.13. Molina Healthcare had a net margin of 2.31% and a return on equity of 25.93%. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.51) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Molina Healthcare will post 13.37 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MOH. Capital World Investors lifted its position in Molina Healthcare by 10.8% in the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 5,335,821 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,447,662,000 after acquiring an additional 519,297 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in Molina Healthcare by 59.2% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 714,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $227,356,000 after acquiring an additional 265,852 shares in the last quarter. Amundi bought a new stake in Molina Healthcare in the 2nd quarter valued at $54,732,000. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. lifted its position in Molina Healthcare by 134.0% in the 3rd quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 311,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,417,000 after acquiring an additional 178,155 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in Molina Healthcare by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,054,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $828,829,000 after acquiring an additional 176,165 shares in the last quarter. 93.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Molina Healthcare

Molina Healthcare, Inc engages in the provision of health care services. It operates through the Health Plans and Other segments. The Health Plans segment consists of health plans in 11 states and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico and includes direct delivery business. The Other segment includes the historical results of the MMIS and behavioral health subsidiaries.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Molina Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Molina Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.