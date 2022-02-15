Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH) Price Target Raised to $380.00 at BMO Capital Markets

Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH) had its price target increased by BMO Capital Markets from $365.00 to $380.00 in a research report report published on Monday, The Fly reports. BMO Capital Markets currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on MOH. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Molina Healthcare from $330.00 to $345.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Molina Healthcare from $318.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Molina Healthcare from $316.00 to $397.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Molina Healthcare from $304.00 to $308.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, Stephens lifted their target price on shares of Molina Healthcare from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $325.87.

Shares of MOH opened at $307.51 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.54. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $297.96 and a 200-day moving average of $286.51. The company has a market cap of $17.96 billion, a PE ratio of 30.54, a P/E/G ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 0.77. Molina Healthcare has a one year low of $209.22 and a one year high of $328.11.

Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported $2.88 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.75 by $0.13. Molina Healthcare had a return on equity of 25.93% and a net margin of 2.31%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.51) earnings per share. Analysts expect that Molina Healthcare will post 13.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Molina Healthcare by 315.6% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 49,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,080,000 after buying an additional 37,873 shares in the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its stake in Molina Healthcare by 10.5% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 10,746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,719,000 after buying an additional 1,018 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in Molina Healthcare in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its stake in Molina Healthcare by 27.0% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $161,000 after buying an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp grew its stake in Molina Healthcare by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 10,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,555,000 after buying an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. 93.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Molina Healthcare, Inc engages in the provision of health care services. It operates through the Health Plans and Other segments. The Health Plans segment consists of health plans in 11 states and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico and includes direct delivery business. The Other segment includes the historical results of the MMIS and behavioral health subsidiaries.

