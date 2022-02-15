Monero Classic Price Up 10.8% Over Last Week (XMC)

Monero Classic (CURRENCY:XMC) traded up 4.3% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on February 15th. One Monero Classic coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.24 or 0.00000551 BTC on exchanges. Monero Classic has a market cap of $4.67 million and approximately $29,416.00 worth of Monero Classic was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Monero Classic has traded 10.8% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Monero Classic alerts:

Monero (XMR) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $182.13 or 0.00411964 BTC.

Bytecoin (BCN) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Infinitus Token (INF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000374 BTC.

Aeon (AEON) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000319 BTC.

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0490 or 0.00000111 BTC.

DigitalNote (XDN) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Karbo (KRB) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000237 BTC.

BitTube (TUBE) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Digital Insurance Token (DIT) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000005 BTC.

ZUM TOKEN (ZUM) traded up 15.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Monero Classic

Monero Classic (XMC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 2nd, 2018. Monero Classic’s total supply is 19,176,436 coins. The Reddit community for Monero Classic is https://reddit.com/r/MoneroClassic and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Monero Classic’s official Twitter account is @MoneroClassic and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Monero Classic is monero-classic.org

According to CryptoCompare, “MoneroClassic (XMC) is a hard fork of Monero (XMR) blockchain which will maintain the original blockchain after the ASIC-resistant hard fork that took place in 2018. XMC does not change the CryptoNight algorithm allowing for ASICs to be used for mining. “

Monero Classic Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Monero Classic directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Monero Classic should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Monero Classic using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Monero Classic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Monero Classic and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.