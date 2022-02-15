MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB) Price Target Lowered to $400.00 at Mizuho

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB) had its price objective decreased by research analysts at Mizuho from $490.00 to $400.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Mizuho’s price objective points to a potential downside of 6.96% from the stock’s current price.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on MongoDB from $534.00 to $626.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Barclays lowered their target price on MongoDB from $590.00 to $556.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered MongoDB from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on MongoDB from $475.00 to $545.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on MongoDB in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $700.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $542.00.

MDB stock opened at $429.93 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 4.75 and a current ratio of 4.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -90.89 and a beta of 0.80. MongoDB has a 1 year low of $238.01 and a 1 year high of $590.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $451.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $462.28.

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, December 6th. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.38) by $0.27. The company had revenue of $226.89 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $205.18 million. MongoDB had a negative return on equity of 101.71% and a negative net margin of 38.32%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 50.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.98) earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that MongoDB will post -4.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other MongoDB news, CFO Michael Lawrence Gordon sold 10,000 shares of MongoDB stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $532.51, for a total value of $5,325,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Dev Ittycheria sold 33,692 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $449.01, for a total value of $15,128,044.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 171,864 shares of company stock valued at $78,398,007. Corporate insiders own 7.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of MongoDB by 191.2% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,766,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,084,848,000 after acquiring an additional 3,786,467 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of MongoDB in the fourth quarter worth about $674,390,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in shares of MongoDB during the third quarter worth about $601,000. TD Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of MongoDB by 153.9% during the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 525,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $277,909,000 after buying an additional 318,259 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Growth Interface Management LLC bought a new position in shares of MongoDB during the third quarter worth about $86,758,000. 87.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

