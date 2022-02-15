Moore Capital Management LP Grows Stock Position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Moore Capital Management LP lifted its stake in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 81.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 541,111 shares of the software giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 243,540 shares during the period. Microsoft accounts for approximately 2.3% of Moore Capital Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Moore Capital Management LP’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $152,550,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. AAF Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Microsoft by 2.6% during the third quarter. AAF Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,279 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $360,000 after buying an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Garner Asset Management Corp boosted its holdings in Microsoft by 0.3% during the third quarter. Garner Asset Management Corp now owns 9,907 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $2,793,000 after buying an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Hudock Inc. boosted its holdings in Microsoft by 0.3% during the third quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 12,156 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $3,427,000 after buying an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Microsoft by 4.0% during the third quarter. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC now owns 941 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $265,000 after buying an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ellevest Inc. boosted its holdings in Microsoft by 0.3% during the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 11,472 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $3,234,000 after buying an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.01% of the company’s stock.

MSFT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Evercore ISI increased their price target on shares of Microsoft from $325.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $360.00 to $355.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $330.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Credit Suisse Group set a $400.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $400.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Monday, January 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $355.99.

Shares of NASDAQ MSFT traded up $4.56 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $299.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 405,927 shares, compared to its average volume of 43,917,230. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $317.43 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $311.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 2.25 and a quick ratio of 2.21. Microsoft Co. has a 1 year low of $224.26 and a 1 year high of $349.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.25 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.89.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 24th. The software giant reported $2.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.31 by $0.17. Microsoft had a net margin of 38.50% and a return on equity of 45.73%. The business had revenue of $51.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $50.80 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.03 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Microsoft Co. will post 9.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 17th will be paid a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 16th. Microsoft’s payout ratio is 26.41%.

In related news, CEO Satya Nadella sold 419,292 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $344.61, for a total value of $144,492,216.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Bradford L. Smith sold 27,860 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $304.64, for a total value of $8,487,270.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 448,802 shares of company stock valued at $153,532,072. Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Microsoft Company Profile

Microsoft Corp. engages in the development and support of software, services, devices, and solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Productivity and Business Processes, Intelligent Cloud, and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment consists of devices and platforms, including Office Commercial, Office Consumer, LinkedIn, and Dynamics business solutions.

