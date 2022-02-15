Moore Capital Management LP Has $21.88 Million Stock Position in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC)

Moore Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC) by 553.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 60,748 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 51,448 shares during the quarter. Moore Capital Management LP’s holdings in Northrop Grumman were worth $21,878,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sanders Capital LLC bought a new stake in Northrop Grumman in the 3rd quarter valued at $733,486,000. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Northrop Grumman by 185.5% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 752,908 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $273,630,000 after buying an additional 489,192 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors raised its stake in shares of Northrop Grumman by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 13,517,111 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $4,912,139,000 after buying an additional 303,694 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Northrop Grumman by 7.4% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,854,151 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $667,772,000 after buying an additional 128,163 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in shares of Northrop Grumman by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 6,046,845 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,177,771,000 after buying an additional 123,221 shares in the last quarter. 82.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on NOC shares. Susquehanna increased their price objective on shares of Northrop Grumman from $416.00 to $437.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their target price on shares of Northrop Grumman from $416.00 to $437.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Northrop Grumman from $440.00 to $428.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Northrop Grumman from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $410.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Vertical Research cut shares of Northrop Grumman from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $412.18.

In other news, VP Mark A. Caylor sold 427 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $363.54, for a total value of $155,231.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NOC traded down $3.75 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $386.85. 9,299 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 919,234. The stock has a market cap of $60.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.84. Northrop Grumman Co. has a twelve month low of $288.08 and a twelve month high of $408.97. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $385.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $372.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.30.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The aerospace company reported $6.00 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.96 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $8.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9 billion. Northrop Grumman had a net margin of 19.64% and a return on equity of 35.83%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $6.59 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Northrop Grumman Co. will post 24.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 29th were paid a dividend of $1.57 per share. This represents a $6.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 26th. Northrop Grumman’s payout ratio is 14.40%.

About Northrop Grumman

Northrop Grumman Corp. is an aerospace and defense company, which engages in the provision of security businesses. It creates and delivers platforms, systems, and solutions in autonomous systems, cyber, command, control, communications and computers, intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance, strike, and logistics and modernization.

