Moore Capital Management LP Makes New $33.78 Million Investment in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

Moore Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 59,133 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,784,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 314.1% in the 3rd quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 31,232 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $17,844,000 after purchasing an additional 23,690 shares during the period. Blue Water Life Science Advisors LLC grew its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 24.3% in the 3rd quarter. Blue Water Life Science Advisors LLC now owns 78,300 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $44,735,000 after buying an additional 15,300 shares during the last quarter. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc grew its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 12.8% in the 3rd quarter. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc now owns 6,001 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,429,000 after buying an additional 679 shares during the last quarter. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. grew its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 7,299 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $4,170,000 after buying an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors grew its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 9,245,957 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $5,282,543,000 after buying an additional 185,462 shares during the last quarter. 85.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TMO has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $700.00 to $605.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $635.00 to $657.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $700.00 to $715.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. SVB Leerink raised their price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $675.00 to $685.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Thermo Fisher Scientific presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $645.31.

In other Thermo Fisher Scientific news, COO Mark Stevenson sold 26,925 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $631.88, for a total value of $17,013,369.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . 0.44% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of TMO stock traded down $1.24 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $559.95. The company had a trading volume of 12,453 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,857,362. The company has a quick ratio of 2.56, a current ratio of 3.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $614.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $598.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $220.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.74. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 52 week low of $433.52 and a 52 week high of $672.34.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The medical research company reported $6.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.27 by $1.27. The company had revenue of $10.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.25 billion. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a net margin of 21.93% and a return on equity of 28.14%. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $7.09 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 23.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Thermo Fisher Scientific

Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc engages in the provision of analytical instruments, equipment, reagents and consumables, software, and services for research, analysis, discovery, and diagnostics. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences Solutions, Analytical Instruments, Specialty Diagnostics, and Laboratory Products and Services.

