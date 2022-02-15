Moore Capital Management LP Makes New $50.98 Million Investment in Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC)

Moore Capital Management LP bought a new position in Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 301,372 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,980,000. Vulcan Materials accounts for approximately 0.8% of Moore Capital Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest position.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of VMC. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Vulcan Materials by 64.2% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 34,452 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,079,000 after purchasing an additional 13,476 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its stake in Vulcan Materials by 12.7% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 24,482 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,262,000 after buying an additional 2,755 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in Vulcan Materials by 21.2% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 54,208 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $9,436,000 after purchasing an additional 9,473 shares in the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vulcan Materials in the second quarter worth about $265,000. Finally, Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board acquired a new position in shares of Vulcan Materials in the second quarter worth about $219,000. 88.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE VMC traded up $5.80 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $189.69. 6,442 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 921,429. Vulcan Materials has a one year low of $157.80 and a one year high of $213.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.96. The company’s 50-day moving average is $197.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $189.49. The company has a market capitalization of $25.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.65.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 28th. This is an increase from Vulcan Materials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. Vulcan Materials’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.58%.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Vulcan Materials from $239.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Vulcan Materials in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $233.00 target price for the company. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Vulcan Materials from $214.00 to $219.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Vulcan Materials in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $42.00 target price on the stock. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their target price on shares of Vulcan Materials from $210.00 to $227.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $204.00.

In related news, SVP Jason P. Teter sold 1,390 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.52, for a total value of $280,112.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Jerry F. Perkins, Jr. sold 2,968 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.37, for a total value of $588,762.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Vulcan Materials Co engages in the provision of basic materials and supply for infrastructure and construction industry. It operates through the following business segments: Aggregates, Asphalt, Concrete, and Calcium. The Aggregates segment produces and sells asphalt mix and ready-mixed concrete primarily in its mid-Atlantic, Georgia, Southwestern, Tennessee, and Western markets.

