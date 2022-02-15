Moore Capital Management LP Purchases 30,971 Shares of Saia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAIA)

Moore Capital Management LP lifted its position in shares of Saia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAIA) by 106.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 60,070 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 30,971 shares during the quarter. Moore Capital Management LP’s holdings in Saia were worth $14,298,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SAIA. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in Saia in the second quarter worth $47,898,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in Saia by 23.5% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 827,086 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $196,871,000 after acquiring an additional 157,135 shares in the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Saia by 12.7% in the third quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 1,022,561 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $243,400,000 after acquiring an additional 115,544 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Saia by 24.4% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 588,483 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $123,281,000 after acquiring an additional 115,342 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Saia by 1,104.7% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 107,198 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $25,516,000 after acquiring an additional 98,300 shares in the last quarter.

In other Saia news, Director Richard D. Odell sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $289.79, for a total value of $4,346,850.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Frederick J. Holzgrefe III sold 3,924 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $284.13, for a total value of $1,114,926.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 19,524 shares of company stock worth $5,623,116 over the last quarter. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Saia stock traded up $7.75 on Tuesday, hitting $276.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,427 shares, compared to its average volume of 407,357. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.33. Saia, Inc. has a 1 year low of $187.02 and a 1 year high of $365.50. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $300.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $283.35. The company has a market capitalization of $7.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.32.

Saia (NASDAQ:SAIA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The transportation company reported $2.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.57 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $617.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $600.04 million. Saia had a return on equity of 20.78% and a net margin of 10.23%. Saia’s revenue was up 29.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.51 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Saia, Inc. will post 9.11 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have commented on SAIA. Benchmark began coverage on Saia in a report on Friday, November 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $390.00 target price on the stock. Stephens boosted their price target on Saia from $380.00 to $390.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Citigroup initiated coverage on Saia in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $320.00 price target for the company. Susquehanna reduced their price objective on Saia from $400.00 to $380.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares cut their price target on Saia from $400.00 to $380.00 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $330.00.

Saia, Inc operates as a transportation holding company. The firm through its wholly-owned subsidiaries provides regional and interregional less-than-truckload (LTL) services through a single integrated organization. The firm also offers other value-added services, including non-asset truckload, expedited and logistics services across North America.

