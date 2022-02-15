Morgan Stanley Acquires 109,581 Shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV)

Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV) by 17.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 734,954 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 109,581 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 1.61% of iShares Russell 3000 ETF worth $187,303,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IWV. FFT Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell 3000 ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $93,501,000. FMR LLC boosted its position in iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 162.9% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 140,983 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,501,000 after acquiring an additional 87,360 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its position in iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 699.3% during the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 95,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,393,000 after acquiring an additional 83,740 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its position in iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 210.9% during the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 96,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,645,000 after acquiring an additional 65,595 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV boosted its position in iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 2,878.1% during the 2nd quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 61,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,784,000 after acquiring an additional 59,605 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:IWV opened at $255.52 on Tuesday. iShares Russell 3000 ETF has a twelve month low of $223.18 and a twelve month high of $280.44. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $267.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $266.90.

iShares Russell 3000 ETF, formerly iShares Russell 3000 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States equity market, as represented by the Russell 3000 Index (the Index).

