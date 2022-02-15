Morgan Stanley Analysts Give Commerzbank (ETR:CBK) a €11.70 Price Target

Commerzbank (ETR:CBK) has been assigned a €11.70 ($13.30) target price by investment analysts at Morgan Stanley in a research report issued on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Morgan Stanley’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 36.47% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. HSBC set a €10.20 ($11.59) target price on Commerzbank in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €8.10 ($9.20) target price on Commerzbank in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €8.30 ($9.43) target price on Commerzbank in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Warburg Research set a €6.75 ($7.67) target price on Commerzbank in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, UBS Group set a €7.00 ($7.95) price target on Commerzbank in a report on Monday, January 24th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of €7.49 ($8.51).

CBK stock traded down €0.24 ($0.27) during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching €8.57 ($9.74). The company had a trading volume of 11,305,638 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,870,000. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.74 billion and a P/E ratio of -3.68. Commerzbank has a one year low of €4.70 ($5.34) and a one year high of €9.12 ($10.36). The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is €7.32 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is €6.39.

Commerzbank AG provides banking and capital market services to private and small business customers, multinational groups, financial service providers, and institutional clients worldwide. It operates through two segments, Private and Small-Business Customers, and Corporate Clients. The company offers accounts, commercial payments, payment enabling, clearing and custody, and other services; trade services, including documentary collection, letters of credit, guarantees, trade facilitation, supply chain financing, buyer's credit, and forfaiting services; and bilateral loans, club deals, Schuldschein instruments, syndicated loans, bonds, private placements, other debt instruments, and Islamic financing services.

