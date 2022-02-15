Morgan Stanley Has $213.29 Million Holdings in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB)

Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) by 7.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 753,715 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 51,540 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.51% of Biogen worth $213,294,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of BIIB. Viridian Ria LLC acquired a new position in shares of Biogen in the third quarter valued at $28,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Biogen by 96.7% in the third quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 120 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Founders Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Biogen in the third quarter valued at $37,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Biogen in the third quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Wagner Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Biogen by 2,140.0% in the second quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 112 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.61% of the company’s stock.
BIIB has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Barclays lowered their price target on Biogen from $244.00 to $235.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Wedbush lowered their price target on Biogen from $195.00 to $185.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 4th. BMO Capital Markets cut Biogen from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $260.00 to $238.00 in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Biogen from $360.00 to $330.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Mizuho lowered their price target on Biogen from $270.00 to $207.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Eighteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $291.73.
Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The biotechnology company reported $3.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.37 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $2.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.62 billion. Biogen had a return on equity of 26.30% and a net margin of 14.17%. Biogen’s revenue was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $4.58 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Biogen Inc. will post 16.06 EPS for the current year.
Biogen Profile
Biogen, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in discovering, developing, and delivering therapies for neurological and neurodegenerative diseases. It offers TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for the treatment of multiple sclerosis; SPINRAZA for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy; and FUMADERM for the treatment of severe plaque psoriasis.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Biogen (BIIB)
- Will These 3 Oil Stocks Keep Gushing Higher?
- MarketBeat Podcast; Should You Be Buying the Dips or Be Defensive in 2022?
- 3 Stocks to Buy if Russia Invades Ukraine
- Upland Software is a Low-Bar Play
- Follow The Institutional Money To Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BIIB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB).
Receive News & Ratings for Biogen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Biogen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.