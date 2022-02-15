Morgan Stanley Increases Zillow Group (NASDAQ:ZG) Price Target to $76.00

Zillow Group (NASDAQ:ZG) had its target price hoisted by Morgan Stanley from $74.00 to $76.00 in a research report report published on Friday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the technology company’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also commented on the stock. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Zillow Group in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. They set a peer perform rating and a $75.00 target price for the company. TheStreet lowered shares of Zillow Group from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Zillow Group from $68.00 to $64.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Zillow Group from a strong sell rating to a hold rating and set a $65.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Zillow Group from $83.00 to $55.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Zillow Group has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $101.75.

ZG opened at $57.35 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $55.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $75.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 2.52. Zillow Group has a 52 week low of $44.08 and a 52 week high of $212.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.61 billion, a PE ratio of -65.92 and a beta of 1.44.

Zillow Group (NASDAQ:ZG) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The technology company reported ($0.42) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.48) by $1.06. Zillow Group had a negative net margin of 4.36% and a negative return on equity of 3.07%. The firm had revenue of $3.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.29 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.20 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 392.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Zillow Group will post -2.15 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of ZG. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Zillow Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Sphinx Trading LP bought a new stake in shares of Zillow Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton bought a new stake in shares of Zillow Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC bought a new stake in shares of Zillow Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in shares of Zillow Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000. 20.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Zillow Group Company Profile

Zillow Group, Inc engages in the provision of real estate and home-related information marketplaces on mobile and the web. It operates through the following segments: Internet, Media & Technology (IMT), Homes and Mortgages segment. The IMT segment includes premier agent, rentals and new construction marketplaces, as well as dotloop, display and other advertising and business software solutions.

