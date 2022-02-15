Morgan Stanley Lowers KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) Price Target to $78.00

KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) had its price objective trimmed by Morgan Stanley from $83.00 to $78.00 in a research report released on Friday, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage currently has an equal weight rating on the asset manager’s stock.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Citigroup began coverage on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. in a report on Friday, November 19th. They set a buy rating and a $91.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America began coverage on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They set a neutral rating and a $86.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. They set an overweight rating and a $90.00 price target on the stock. Argus raised their price objective on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $72.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $81.92.

Shares of KKR opened at $60.57 on Friday. KKR & Co. Inc. has a 52 week low of $43.68 and a 52 week high of $83.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.08 and a current ratio of 0.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.75, a P/E/G ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $70.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $69.63.

KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The asset manager reported $1.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.38. KKR & Co. Inc. had a net margin of 44.15% and a return on equity of 5.97%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.49 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that KKR & Co. Inc. will post 3.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 18th will be paid a $0.145 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 17th. This represents a $0.58 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.96%. KKR & Co. Inc.’s payout ratio is currently 6.47%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of KKR. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec bought a new position in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. in the 4th quarter valued at about $15,325,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. grew its position in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 19.5% in the 4th quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 112,498 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $8,411,000 after acquiring an additional 18,363 shares during the period. GQG Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. in the 4th quarter valued at about $783,509,000. Bluefin Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 109.3% in the 4th quarter. Bluefin Capital Management LLC now owns 15,700 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,170,000 after acquiring an additional 8,200 shares during the period. Finally, Evercore Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. in the 4th quarter valued at about $200,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.75% of the company’s stock.

About KKR & Co. Inc.

KKR & Co, Inc engages in the provision of investment and private equity asset management services. It manages investments across multiple asset classes includes private equity, energy, infrastructure, real estate, credit, and hedge funds. The firm operates business through four business lines: Private Markets, Public Markets, Capital Markets, and Principal Activities.

