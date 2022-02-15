Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) Stock Holdings Raised by Capital Research Global Investors

Capital Research Global Investors increased its holdings in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) by 1,146.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,552,799 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 8,786,406 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors owned about 0.53% of Morgan Stanley worth $929,583,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MS. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 3,923 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $382,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Founders Capital Management lifted its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley by 11.1% in the 3rd quarter. Founders Capital Management now owns 1,060 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $103,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the period. Marcum Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC now owns 4,714 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $459,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley by 12.7% in the 3rd quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 984 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northeast Financial Consultants Inc raised its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Northeast Financial Consultants Inc now owns 10,335 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $948,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. 84.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, insider Andrew M. Saperstein sold 17,162 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.70, for a total transaction of $1,814,023.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Andrew M. Saperstein sold 15,471 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.80, for a total transaction of $1,497,592.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 69,461 shares of company stock valued at $7,060,891. Corporate insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on MS shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of Morgan Stanley from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating on shares of Morgan Stanley in a report on Friday, December 17th. Odeon Capital Group lowered shares of Morgan Stanley from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 28th. JMP Securities restated a “hold” rating on shares of Morgan Stanley in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Morgan Stanley from $110.00 to $123.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Morgan Stanley currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $105.00.

NYSE MS opened at $102.57 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $100.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $100.89. The company has a market cap of $184.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.77, a P/E/G ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.46. Morgan Stanley has a 1 year low of $74.17 and a 1 year high of $109.73.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $2.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.91 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $14.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.59 billion. Morgan Stanley had a net margin of 24.60% and a return on equity of 15.42%. Morgan Stanley’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.92 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Morgan Stanley will post 7.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Monday, January 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 28th. Morgan Stanley’s payout ratio is currently 34.87%.

About Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley operates as a global financial services company. The firm provides investment banking products and services to its clients and customers including corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals. It operates through the following segments: Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management.

