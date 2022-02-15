Morgan Stanley Purchases 126,868 Shares of Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A)

Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A) by 11.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,281,643 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 126,868 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.42% of Agilent Technologies worth $201,897,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in A. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. raised its position in shares of Agilent Technologies by 142.5% in the 2nd quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 485 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its position in Agilent Technologies by 11.6% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 56,463 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $8,346,000 after buying an additional 5,861 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp increased its position in Agilent Technologies by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 26,897 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,976,000 after buying an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in Agilent Technologies by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 31,438 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $4,647,000 after buying an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its position in Agilent Technologies by 35.5% during the 2nd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 90,779 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $12,222,000 after buying an additional 23,791 shares in the last quarter.

In other news, CEO Michael R. Mcmullen sold 123,459 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.82, for a total value of $18,373,168.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Padraig Mcdonnell sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total value of $247,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 130,097 shares of company stock worth $19,434,604 over the last quarter.

A has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Cowen raised their price objective on Agilent Technologies from $180.00 to $187.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Agilent Technologies from $162.00 to $169.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. StockNews.com raised Agilent Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, February 5th. Bank of America lifted their target price on Agilent Technologies from $177.00 to $179.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Finally, SVB Leerink lifted their target price on Agilent Technologies from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $171.50.

A stock opened at $135.21 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $40.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 1.04. Agilent Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $112.47 and a 1 year high of $179.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 2.22 and a quick ratio of 1.74. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $147.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $156.53.

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 22nd. The medical research company reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.66 billion. Agilent Technologies had a return on equity of 26.71% and a net margin of 19.15%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.98 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Agilent Technologies, Inc. will post 4.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 26th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 4th were given a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, January 3rd. This is an increase from Agilent Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.62%. Agilent Technologies’s payout ratio is 21.32%.

Agilent Technologies Company Profile

Agilent Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of application focused solutions for life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences and Applied Markets; Diagnostics and Genomics; and Agilent CrossLab. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers application-focused solutions that include instruments and software that enable to identify, quantify, and analyze the physical and biological properties of substances and products, as well as the clinical and life sciences research areas to interrogate samples at the molecular and cellular level.

