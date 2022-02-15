Morgan Stanley Purchases 67,347 Shares of Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP)

Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP) by 7.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 923,700 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 67,347 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 1.47% of Advance Auto Parts worth $192,952,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bristol Gate Capital Partners Inc. bought a new position in Advance Auto Parts during the third quarter worth about $86,624,000. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its holdings in Advance Auto Parts by 101.3% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 303,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,693,000 after buying an additional 152,773 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Advance Auto Parts by 287.6% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 139,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,708,000 after buying an additional 103,160 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in Advance Auto Parts by 30.3% during the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 363,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,121,000 after buying an additional 84,623 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. boosted its holdings in Advance Auto Parts by 365.9% during the third quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 84,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,669,000 after buying an additional 66,430 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE AAP opened at $224.28 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $233.64 and a 200-day moving average of $222.55. The company has a market capitalization of $13.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.25. Advance Auto Parts, Inc. has a 12 month low of $151.01 and a 12 month high of $244.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The company reported $2.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $2.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.37 billion. Advance Auto Parts had a return on equity of 22.79% and a net margin of 5.89%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.87 EPS. Analysts predict that Advance Auto Parts, Inc. will post 11.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on AAP. Bank of America raised their target price on Advance Auto Parts from $256.00 to $282.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Advance Auto Parts from $235.00 to $255.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. DA Davidson raised their price target on Advance Auto Parts from $250.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 30th. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Advance Auto Parts in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $239.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial started coverage on Advance Auto Parts in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $273.00 price target on the stock. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $244.95.

Advance Auto Parts Company Profile

Advance Auto Parts, Inc engages in the supply and distribution of aftermarket automotive products for both professional installers and do-it-yourself customers. It operates through the following segments: Northern Division, Southern Division, Carquest Canada, Independents and Worldpac. Advance Auto Parts offers replacement parts, performance parts, accessories, oil and fluids, engine parts, brakes, batteries, accessories, and tools and garage.

