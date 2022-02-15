Morgan Stanley Raises BNP Paribas (OTCMKTS:BNPQY) Price Target to €78.00

BNP Paribas (OTCMKTS:BNPQY) had its target price boosted by analysts at Morgan Stanley from €75.00 ($85.23) to €78.00 ($88.64) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of BNP Paribas from €62.00 ($70.45) to €65.00 ($73.86) and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on BNP Paribas from €62.00 ($70.45) to €63.00 ($71.59) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Kepler Capital Markets upgraded BNP Paribas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded BNP Paribas to a “hold” rating and increased their target price for the company from €63.00 ($71.59) to €66.00 ($75.00) in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut BNP Paribas from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, BNP Paribas currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $61.62.

Get BNP Paribas alerts:

BNPQY stock traded down $1.20 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $34.69. The stock had a trading volume of 196,076 shares, compared to its average volume of 343,639. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $35.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.40. BNP Paribas has a 1-year low of $27.89 and a 1-year high of $38.48. The stock has a market cap of $85.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.72.

BNP Paribas SA engages in the provision of banking and financial services. The company operates through the following business: Retail Banking and Services, and Corporate Institutional Banking. The Retail Banking and Services business includes the retail banking networks and specialized financial services in France and around the world.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for BNP Paribas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BNP Paribas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.