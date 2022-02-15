Morgan Stanley Reiterates €15.60 Price Target for ING Groep (AMS:INGA)

ING Groep (AMS:INGA) has been assigned a €15.60 ($17.73) price objective by Morgan Stanley in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

INGA has been the topic of several other reports. UBS Group set a €17.30 ($19.66) price target on shares of ING Groep in a research report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group set a €14.50 ($16.48) price target on shares of ING Groep in a research note on Friday, February 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €15.00 ($17.05) target price on shares of ING Groep in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Berenberg Bank set a €14.50 ($16.48) price target on shares of ING Groep in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a €14.50 ($16.48) price target on shares of ING Groep in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of €14.61 ($16.60).

ING Groep has a 52-week low of €13.52 ($15.36) and a 52-week high of €16.69 ($18.97).

ING Groep N.V. (ING) is a financial institution. The Company offers banking services. The Company’s segments include Retail Netherlands, which offers current and savings accounts, business lending, mortgages and other consumer lending in the Netherlands; Retail Belgium, which offers products that are similar to those in the Netherlands; Retail Germany, which offers current and savings accounts, mortgages and other customer lending; Retail Other, which offers products that are similar to those in the Netherlands, and Wholesale Banking, which offers wholesale banking activities (a full range of products from cash management to corporate finance), real estate and lease.

