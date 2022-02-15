Morgan Stanley Trims Holdings in First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF (NYSEARCA:FPX)

Morgan Stanley cut its stake in First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF (NYSEARCA:FPX) by 13.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,508,085 shares of the company’s stock after selling 236,575 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 9.51% of First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF worth $186,098,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its position in First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF by 6.3% during the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 214,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,497,000 after buying an additional 12,644 shares in the last quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC grew its position in First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF by 25.1% during the second quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC now owns 2,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $300,000 after buying an additional 472 shares in the last quarter. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. grew its position in First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF by 1,091.5% during the third quarter. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. now owns 77,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,546,000 after buying an additional 70,869 shares in the last quarter. Alpha Omega Group Inc. grew its position in First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF by 8.5% during the third quarter. Alpha Omega Group Inc. now owns 33,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,117,000 after buying an additional 2,610 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Calton & Associates Inc. grew its position in First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF by 3.3% during the third quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. now owns 11,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,479,000 after buying an additional 382 shares in the last quarter.

First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF stock opened at $106.51 on Tuesday. First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF has a 52 week low of $97.05 and a 52 week high of $137.06. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $113.93.

First Trust US IPO Index Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the IPOX-100 U.S. Index (the Index). The Fund will normally invest at least 90% of its assets in common stocks that comprise the Index. The Index is a modified value-weighted price index measuring the performance of the top 100 United States companies ranked quarterly by market capitalization in the IPOX Global Composite Index.

