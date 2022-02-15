Morgens Waterfall Vintiadis & Co. Inc. Has $16.18 Million Position in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Morgens Waterfall Vintiadis & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) by 251.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 78,100 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 55,900 shares during the period. NVIDIA comprises about 8.3% of Morgens Waterfall Vintiadis & Co. Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Morgens Waterfall Vintiadis & Co. Inc.’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $16,179,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Marquette Asset Management LLC lifted its position in NVIDIA by 300.0% during the third quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 120 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC lifted its position in shares of NVIDIA by 300.0% in the third quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 120 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in NVIDIA by 300.0% during the 3rd quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 124 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. First Personal Financial Services boosted its position in shares of NVIDIA by 366.7% during the 3rd quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 140 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baldrige Asset Management LLC lifted its position in NVIDIA by 300.0% in the third quarter. Baldrige Asset Management LLC now owns 148 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. 63.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on NVDA shares. Bank of America lifted their target price on NVIDIA from $340.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on NVIDIA from $260.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Wedbush downgraded NVIDIA from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $220.00 to $300.00 in a report on Friday, November 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $360.00 price objective on NVIDIA in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on NVIDIA from $220.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, NVIDIA currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $325.88.

In other news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 58,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $342.58, for a total value of $19,869,640.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director John Dabiri sold 281 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $297.50, for a total transaction of $83,597.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 990,012 shares of company stock worth $312,681,810 over the last ninety days. 4.23% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:NVDA traded up $16.24 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $258.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 592,430 shares, compared to its average volume of 51,271,359. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $270.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $251.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 6.53 and a current ratio of 7.14. The company has a market cap of $647.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 79.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 1.32. NVIDIA Co. has a 12-month low of $115.67 and a 12-month high of $346.47.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.06. NVIDIA had a net margin of 33.81% and a return on equity of 41.79%. The firm had revenue of $7.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.83 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.60 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that NVIDIA Co. will post 3.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.06%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 1st. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 4.93%.

NVIDIA Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of computer graphics processors, chipsets, and related multimedia software. It operates through the following segments: Graphics Processing Unit (GPU), Tegra Processor, and All Other. The GPU segment consists of product brands, including GeForce for gamers, Quadro for designers, Tesla and DGX for AI data scientists and big data researchers, and GRID for cloud-based visual computing users.

