Morgens Waterfall Vintiadis & Co. Inc. Purchases Shares of 185,300 Warner Music Group Corp. (NASDAQ:WMG)

Morgens Waterfall Vintiadis & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in Warner Music Group Corp. (NASDAQ:WMG) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 185,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,920,000. Warner Music Group makes up about 4.1% of Morgens Waterfall Vintiadis & Co. Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Claar Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Warner Music Group by 37.5% in the 3rd quarter. Claar Advisors LLC now owns 227,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,711,000 after acquiring an additional 62,000 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Warner Music Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $20,862,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Warner Music Group by 101.7% during the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 120,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,160,000 after buying an additional 60,876 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc raised its holdings in shares of Warner Music Group by 57.7% during the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 66,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,856,000 after buying an additional 24,437 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JS Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Warner Music Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $4,701,000. 18.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of WMG stock traded up $0.44 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $37.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,268 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,643,366. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 65.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.98. Warner Music Group Corp. has a one year low of $31.50 and a one year high of $50.23. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $40.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $41.86. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 72.74.

Warner Music Group (NASDAQ:WMG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.07. Warner Music Group had a return on equity of 830.77% and a net margin of 5.73%. The firm had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.49 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.20 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Warner Music Group Corp. will post 1.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 18th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 17th. Warner Music Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 105.27%.

WMG has been the topic of a number of research reports. Bank of America cut Warner Music Group from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $53.00 to $42.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Warner Music Group from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Warner Music Group from $47.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research lowered Warner Music Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Redburn Partners upgraded Warner Music Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $49.00.

In related news, major shareholder Ai Entertainment Holdings Llc sold 4,160,745 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.25, for a total value of $171,630,731.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 76.57% of the company’s stock.

Warner Music Group Profile

Warner Music Group Corp. operates as a music entertainment company in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through Recorded Music and Music Publishing segments. The Recorded Music segment is involved in the discovery and development of recording artists, as well as the related marketing, promotion, distribution, sale, and licensing of music created by such artists.

