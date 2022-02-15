Mountain Crest Acquisition Corp. III (NASDAQ:MCAE) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Mountain Crest Acquisition Corp. III (NASDAQ:MCAE) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,000 shares, a decline of 29.8% from the January 15th total of 5,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 30,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Shares of NASDAQ:MCAE opened at $9.93 on Tuesday. Mountain Crest Acquisition Corp. III has a 1 year low of $9.37 and a 1 year high of $10.13. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.84.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in MCAE. Basso Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Mountain Crest Acquisition Corp. III during the third quarter valued at approximately $168,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Mountain Crest Acquisition Corp. III in the third quarter valued at approximately $199,000. RPO LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mountain Crest Acquisition Corp. III in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $247,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mountain Crest Acquisition Corp. III in the third quarter valued at approximately $491,000. Finally, GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. purchased a new stake in shares of Mountain Crest Acquisition Corp. III in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,083,000.

Mountain Crest Acquisition Corp. III intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus its search on private companies in North America. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in New York, New York.

