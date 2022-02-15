Mr. Cooper Group (NASDAQ:COOP) Price Target Raised to $51.00

Mr. Cooper Group (NASDAQ:COOP) had its price target lifted by stock analysts at Barclays from $46.00 to $51.00 in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Barclays‘s target price points to a potential upside of 1.03% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Mr. Cooper Group from $52.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Mr. Cooper Group from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Mr. Cooper Group from $60.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Wedbush boosted their target price on shares of Mr. Cooper Group from $50.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $54.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:COOP opened at $50.48 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $41.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $41.21. The company has a market cap of $3.79 billion, a PE ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 1.57. Mr. Cooper Group has a fifty-two week low of $28.64 and a fifty-two week high of $51.18.

In other news, CEO Jesse K. Bray sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.02, for a total value of $390,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 30,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,252,700. Company insiders own 2.17% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Mr. Cooper Group by 1.4% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,699,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $440,480,000 after purchasing an additional 142,556 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Mr. Cooper Group by 1.7% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,449,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,043,000 after purchasing an additional 58,377 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Mr. Cooper Group by 43.6% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,097,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,414,000 after purchasing an additional 939,957 shares during the last quarter. Inherent Group LP lifted its stake in Mr. Cooper Group by 35.4% during the second quarter. Inherent Group LP now owns 1,698,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,152,000 after purchasing an additional 444,495 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Mr. Cooper Group by 344.1% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,353,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,731,000 after purchasing an additional 1,048,348 shares during the last quarter. 83.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Mr. Cooper Group

Mr. Cooper Group, Inc engages in the provision of residential loan services. It operated through the following segments: Servicing, Originations, Xome, and Corporate/Other. The Servicing segment consists of collecting loan payments, remitting principal and interest payments to investors, managing escrow funds for the payment of mortgage-related expenses, such as taxes and insurance, performing loss mitigation activities on behalf of investors and otherwise administering mortgage loan servicing portfolio.

