Mr. Cooper Group (NASDAQ:COOP) Reaches New 52-Week High on Analyst Upgrade

Mr. Cooper Group Inc. (NASDAQ:COOP)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Monday after Wedbush raised their price target on the stock from $50.00 to $60.00. The company traded as high as $50.64 and last traded at $50.23, with a volume of 6947 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $49.22.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on COOP. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Mr. Cooper Group from $60.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Mr. Cooper Group from $52.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Mr. Cooper Group from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on shares of Mr. Cooper Group from $39.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Mr. Cooper Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $53.67.

Get Mr. Cooper Group alerts:

In related news, CEO Jesse K. Bray sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.02, for a total value of $390,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 30,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,252,700. Corporate insiders own 2.17% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Clearline Capital LP increased its stake in shares of Mr. Cooper Group by 75.7% during the third quarter. Clearline Capital LP now owns 95,697 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,940,000 after acquiring an additional 41,233 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its position in Mr. Cooper Group by 74.1% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 162,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,359,000 after buying an additional 68,982 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. acquired a new position in Mr. Cooper Group during the third quarter worth about $185,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Mr. Cooper Group in the second quarter valued at about $563,000. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Mr. Cooper Group by 18.8% in the third quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 11,488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $473,000 after purchasing an additional 1,814 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.80% of the company’s stock.

The company has a market cap of $3.79 billion, a PE ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 1.57. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $41.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $41.21.

Mr. Cooper Group Company Profile (NASDAQ:COOP)

Mr. Cooper Group, Inc engages in the provision of residential loan services. It operated through the following segments: Servicing, Originations, Xome, and Corporate/Other. The Servicing segment consists of collecting loan payments, remitting principal and interest payments to investors, managing escrow funds for the payment of mortgage-related expenses, such as taxes and insurance, performing loss mitigation activities on behalf of investors and otherwise administering mortgage loan servicing portfolio.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Mr. Cooper Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mr. Cooper Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.