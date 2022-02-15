Mr. Cooper Group (NASDAQ:COOP) Reaches New 52-Week High on Analyst Upgrade

Mr. Cooper Group Inc. (NASDAQ:COOP)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Monday after Wedbush raised their price target on the stock from $50.00 to $60.00. The company traded as high as $50.64 and last traded at $50.23, with a volume of 6947 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $49.22.
A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on COOP. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Mr. Cooper Group from $60.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Mr. Cooper Group from $52.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Mr. Cooper Group from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on shares of Mr. Cooper Group from $39.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Mr. Cooper Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $53.67.
In related news, CEO Jesse K. Bray sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.02, for a total value of $390,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 30,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,252,700. Corporate insiders own 2.17% of the company’s stock.
The company has a market cap of $3.79 billion, a PE ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 1.57. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $41.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $41.21.
Mr. Cooper Group Company Profile (NASDAQ:COOP)
Mr. Cooper Group, Inc engages in the provision of residential loan services. It operated through the following segments: Servicing, Originations, Xome, and Corporate/Other. The Servicing segment consists of collecting loan payments, remitting principal and interest payments to investors, managing escrow funds for the payment of mortgage-related expenses, such as taxes and insurance, performing loss mitigation activities on behalf of investors and otherwise administering mortgage loan servicing portfolio.
