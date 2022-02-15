MSD Partners L.P. Has $12.36 Million Stock Position in iHeartMedia, Inc. (NASDAQ:IHRT)

MSD Partners L.P. decreased its position in shares of iHeartMedia, Inc. (NASDAQ:IHRT) by 14.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 493,794 shares of the company’s stock after selling 85,938 shares during the quarter. iHeartMedia comprises approximately 0.7% of MSD Partners L.P.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. MSD Partners L.P. owned approximately 0.35% of iHeartMedia worth $12,355,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of IHRT. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of iHeartMedia by 40.5% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,644,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $205,862,000 after purchasing an additional 2,205,259 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of iHeartMedia by 14,668.2% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,071,094 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,775,000 after purchasing an additional 2,057,070 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of iHeartMedia by 69.2% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,173,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,531,000 after purchasing an additional 889,154 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of iHeartMedia by 41.2% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,172,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,497,000 after purchasing an additional 633,750 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of iHeartMedia by 37.0% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,964,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,896,000 after purchasing an additional 530,197 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.94% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on IHRT shares. B. Riley dropped their target price on shares of iHeartMedia from $42.00 to $39.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of iHeartMedia from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.00.

IHRT traded up $0.40 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $20.89. 2,931 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 626,827. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.84. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $20.24. iHeartMedia, Inc. has a one year low of $13.44 and a one year high of $28.24.

iHeartMedia, Inc operates as a media and entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Audio, and Audio & Media Services. The Audio segment offers broadcast radio, digital, mobile, podcasts, social, program syndication, traffic, weather, news and sports data distribution, and on-demand entertainment, as well as live events, including mobile platforms and products; and operates Premiere Networks, a national radio network that produces, distributes, or represents approximately 120 syndicated radio programs and services to approximately 6,500 radio station affiliates.

