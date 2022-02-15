MSD Partners L.P. Has $49.59 Million Stock Position in International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF)

MSD Partners L.P. lifted its position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF) by 64.0% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 370,832 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 144,726 shares during the period. International Flavors & Fragrances comprises approximately 2.9% of MSD Partners L.P.’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. MSD Partners L.P.’s holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances were worth $49,588,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital International Ltd. CA lifted its holdings in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Capital International Ltd. CA now owns 43,267 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $5,786,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its position in International Flavors & Fragrances by 5,953.3% during the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 12,712 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,700,000 after purchasing an additional 12,502 shares in the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC increased its position in International Flavors & Fragrances by 107.7% during the 3rd quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 4,032 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $539,000 after purchasing an additional 2,091 shares in the last quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. increased its position in International Flavors & Fragrances by 28.5% in the 3rd quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. now owns 7,343 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $982,000 after acquiring an additional 1,630 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP increased its position in International Flavors & Fragrances by 1,201.2% in the 3rd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 130,851 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $17,497,000 after acquiring an additional 120,795 shares during the period. 90.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

IFF has been the topic of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $163.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $154.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $154.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $180.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $155.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $158.93.

NYSE IFF traded up $2.18 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $133.79. 5,991 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,711,914. International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. has a 1 year low of $125.39 and a 1 year high of $157.08. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $140.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $144.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 107.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.06.

International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.06. International Flavors & Fragrances had a net margin of 2.50% and a return on equity of 6.96%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.32 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. will post 5.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 28th were paid a $0.79 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 27th. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.36%. International Flavors & Fragrances’s payout ratio is 256.91%.

About International Flavors & Fragrances

International Flavors & Fragrances, Inc engages in the manufacture and supply of flavors and fragrances used in the food, beverage, personal care, and household products industries. It operates through the following segments: Taste and Scent. The Taste segment is sold to the food and beverage industries for use in consumer products such as prepared foods, beverages, dairy, food, and sweet products.

