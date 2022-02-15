MSD Partners L.P. Takes Position in Farfetch Ltd (NYSE:FTCH)

MSD Partners L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Farfetch Ltd (NYSE:FTCH) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 100,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,748,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of FTCH. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in Farfetch by 49.6% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,137,773 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,083,000 after acquiring an additional 1,371,477 shares during the period. Steadfast Capital Management LP lifted its position in Farfetch by 94.9% in the 3rd quarter. Steadfast Capital Management LP now owns 3,326,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,662,000 after acquiring an additional 1,619,095 shares in the last quarter. Redwood Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Farfetch by 11.1% during the 3rd quarter. Redwood Investments LLC now owns 286,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,734,000 after buying an additional 28,633 shares in the last quarter. Kuvari Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of Farfetch during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,069,000. Finally, Cinctive Capital Management LP raised its holdings in shares of Farfetch by 1,190.6% in the 2nd quarter. Cinctive Capital Management LP now owns 65,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,315,000 after purchasing an additional 60,722 shares during the period. 89.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of FTCH stock traded up $0.57 on Tuesday, hitting $19.59. The stock had a trading volume of 17,197 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,612,101. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.65 and a beta of 3.22. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $27.21 and its 200-day moving average is $35.74. Farfetch Ltd has a 52-week low of $18.33 and a 52-week high of $73.87.

Farfetch (NYSE:FTCH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 18th. The company reported ($0.84) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.36) by ($0.48). The company had revenue of $582.57 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $591.34 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.50) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Farfetch Ltd will post -1.29 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Farfetch from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Wedbush lowered their price objective on shares of Farfetch from $47.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Farfetch from $80.00 to $77.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Guggenheim assumed coverage on shares of Farfetch in a report on Monday, November 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, China Renaissance Securities downgraded shares of Farfetch from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.00.

Farfetch Ltd. engages in the retail of fashion and luxury goods. It offers womenswear, menswear, kidswear, vintage, fine watches, and fine jewelry. The company was founded by José Manuel Ferreira Neves in 2007 and launched in 2008 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

