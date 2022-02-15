Mustang Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:MBIO) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.20 Per Share

Brokerages forecast that Mustang Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:MBIO) will post earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.20) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Mustang Bio’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.21) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.18). Mustang Bio posted earnings of ($0.32) per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 37.5%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, March 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that Mustang Bio will report full year earnings of ($0.74) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.75) to ($0.72). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of ($0.80) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.91) to ($0.71). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Mustang Bio.

Get Mustang Bio alerts:

Mustang Bio (NASDAQ:MBIO) last announced its earnings results on Friday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.01).

MBIO has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Mustang Bio from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $11.00 target price on shares of Mustang Bio in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. B. Riley cut their price target on shares of Mustang Bio from $13.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Mustang Bio in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price objective on shares of Mustang Bio in a report on Friday, December 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Mustang Bio currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $6.75.

NASDAQ:MBIO traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $0.95. 787,444 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,054,045. Mustang Bio has a fifty-two week low of $0.95 and a fifty-two week high of $4.46. The firm has a market cap of $89.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.11 and a beta of 1.64. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $1.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.18.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MBIO. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in Mustang Bio by 497.1% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 20,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 16,861 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in Mustang Bio by 25.2% in the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 41,319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,000 after acquiring an additional 8,318 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Mustang Bio by 23.9% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,937,806 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,395,000 after buying an additional 952,884 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Mustang Bio by 28.5% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 233,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $776,000 after buying an additional 51,914 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mustang Bio during the second quarter worth $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.46% of the company’s stock.

About Mustang Bio

Mustang Bio, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company that focuses on the development and commercialization of a broad range of proprietary chimeric antigen receptor engineered T cell (CAR T) immunotherapies and gene therapies. It develops CAR T and CRISPR/Cas9-enhanced CAR T therapies across multiple cancers, as well as lentiviral gene therapy for XSCID.

Recommended Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Mustang Bio (MBIO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Mustang Bio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mustang Bio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.