My DeFi Pet (DPET) Price Down 15.9% Over Last Week

My DeFi Pet (CURRENCY:DPET) traded up 5.2% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on February 14th. My DeFi Pet has a market capitalization of $3.23 million and approximately $2.35 million worth of My DeFi Pet was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, My DeFi Pet has traded 15.9% lower against the US dollar. One My DeFi Pet coin can now be bought for approximately $0.47 or 0.00001078 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002295 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00001887 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $19.20 or 0.00044042 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3,010.39 or 0.06906941 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43,518.63 or 0.99847583 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $20.97 or 0.00048112 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.14 or 0.00048508 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.69 or 0.00006182 BTC.

About My DeFi Pet

My DeFi Pet’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,878,202 coins. My DeFi Pet’s official Twitter account is @MyDeFiPet

Buying and Selling My DeFi Pet

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as My DeFi Pet directly using US dollars.

