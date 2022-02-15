Naspers Limited (OTCMKTS:NPSNY) Short Interest Up 109.8% in January

Naspers Limited (OTCMKTS:NPSNY) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 68,400 shares, a growth of 109.8% from the January 15th total of 32,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 282,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on NPSNY shares. Investec lowered shares of Naspers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Naspers in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Naspers in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd.

Get Naspers alerts:

NPSNY traded down $0.61 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $30.59. The stock had a trading volume of 200,714 shares, compared to its average volume of 122,413. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $33.27. Naspers has a 1-year low of $29.63 and a 1-year high of $53.13.

Naspers Ltd. operates as Internet and media group. It operates through the following business segments: Classifieds, Food Delivery, Payments and Fintech, Etail, and Edtech. The company was founded on May 12, 1915 and is headquartered in Cape Town, South Africa.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Naspers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Naspers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.