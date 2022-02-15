Nathan’s Famous (NASDAQ:NATH) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Nathan’s Famous (NASDAQ:NATH) in a research note published on Monday morning. The firm issued a buy rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.
NATH opened at $55.15 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $56.94. Nathan’s Famous has a 12-month low of $51.50 and a 12-month high of $78.89. The stock has a market cap of $226.94 million, a PE ratio of 17.85 and a beta of 0.41.
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 4th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 21st will be paid a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 17th. This is a positive change from Nathan’s Famous’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. Nathan’s Famous’s payout ratio is 45.31%.
Nathan’s Famous Company Profile
Nathan’s Famous, Inc engages in the operation of franchised fast-food units. It is involved in the licensing, wholesaling, and retailing of products marketed under the Nathan’s Famous brand. The firm operates through the following business segments: Branded Product Program, Product Licensing, Restaurant Operations, and Corporate.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Nathan’s Famous (NATH)
- Will These 3 Oil Stocks Keep Gushing Higher?
- MarketBeat Podcast; Should You Be Buying the Dips or Be Defensive in 2022?
- 3 Stocks to Buy if Russia Invades Ukraine
- Upland Software is a Low-Bar Play
- Follow The Institutional Money To Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company
Receive News & Ratings for Nathan's Famous Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nathan's Famous and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.