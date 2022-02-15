Nathan’s Famous (NASDAQ:NATH) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Nathan’s Famous (NASDAQ:NATH) in a research note published on Monday morning. The firm issued a buy rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

NATH opened at $55.15 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $56.94. Nathan’s Famous has a 12-month low of $51.50 and a 12-month high of $78.89. The stock has a market cap of $226.94 million, a PE ratio of 17.85 and a beta of 0.41.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 4th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 21st will be paid a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 17th. This is a positive change from Nathan’s Famous’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. Nathan’s Famous’s payout ratio is 45.31%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in shares of Nathan’s Famous by 374.6% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 560 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 442 shares during the last quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Nathan’s Famous during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in Nathan’s Famous by 115.9% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 734 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 394 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its position in Nathan’s Famous by 205.0% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,162 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 781 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in Nathan’s Famous by 106.4% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,211 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $129,000 after purchasing an additional 1,140 shares during the last quarter. 41.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Nathan's Famous Company Profile

Nathan’s Famous, Inc engages in the operation of franchised fast-food units. It is involved in the licensing, wholesaling, and retailing of products marketed under the Nathan’s Famous brand. The firm operates through the following business segments: Branded Product Program, Product Licensing, Restaurant Operations, and Corporate.

