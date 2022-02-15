National Bank Financial Brokers Cut Earnings Estimates for Premium Brands Holdings Co. (TSE:PBH)

Premium Brands Holdings Co. (TSE:PBH) – Equities research analysts at National Bank Financial reduced their Q4 2021 earnings per share estimates for Premium Brands in a report issued on Wednesday, February 9th. National Bank Financial analyst V. Shreedhar now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $1.27 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $1.29. National Bank Financial currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $155.00 target price on the stock. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Premium Brands’ Q1 2022 earnings at $1.02 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.49 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $5.64 EPS.

Get Premium Brands alerts:

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on PBH. National Bankshares increased their price target on Premium Brands from C$148.00 to C$155.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Cormark increased their price objective on Premium Brands from C$155.00 to C$160.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. TD Securities increased their price objective on Premium Brands from C$150.00 to C$160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. CIBC increased their price objective on Premium Brands from C$129.00 to C$135.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Premium Brands from C$149.00 to C$156.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$148.00.

Shares of TSE PBH opened at C$123.46 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 109.58. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$123.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$128.92. The stock has a market capitalization of C$5.53 billion and a P/E ratio of 45.01. Premium Brands has a 52-week low of C$100.81 and a 52-week high of C$137.75.

About Premium Brands

Premium Brands Holdings Corporation, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes food products primarily in Canada and the United States. It operates in two segments, Specialty Foods and Premium Food Distribution. The company provides meat products and snacks, deli products, beef jerky and halal, sandwiches, pastries, specialty and gourmet products, salads and kettle products, entrees, panini, wraps, subs, hamburgers, burgers, muffins, breads, pastas, and baking and sushi products, as well as processed meat products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Premium Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Premium Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.