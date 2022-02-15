National Bank Financial Weighs in on Toromont Industries Ltd.’s Q1 2022 Earnings (TSE:TIH)

Toromont Industries Ltd. (TSE:TIH) – Investment analysts at National Bank Financial cut their Q1 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Toromont Industries in a research note issued on Thursday, February 10th. National Bank Financial analyst M. Sytchev now expects that the company will earn $0.64 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.65. National Bank Financial currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $126.00 target price on the stock. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Toromont Industries’ Q2 2022 earnings at $1.30 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.32 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.32 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $4.58 EPS.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on TIH. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price target on shares of Toromont Industries from C$120.00 to C$123.00 in a research report on Friday. National Bankshares increased their price target on shares of Toromont Industries from C$125.00 to C$126.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Toromont Industries from C$123.00 to C$126.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating and issued a C$120.00 price objective on shares of Toromont Industries in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, CIBC increased their price objective on Toromont Industries from C$113.00 to C$118.00 in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$122.70.

TSE TIH opened at C$113.59 on Monday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$110.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$108.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.21, a current ratio of 2.55 and a quick ratio of 1.64. The firm has a market capitalization of C$9.36 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.83. Toromont Industries has a 52-week low of C$87.85 and a 52-week high of C$115.77.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 5th were issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 7th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.23%. Toromont Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.71%.

In other news, Director David Allan Malinauskas sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$113.25, for a total value of C$566,250.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,070 shares in the company, valued at C$234,427.50. Also, Senior Officer Jennifer Cochrane sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$110.00, for a total transaction of C$55,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 11,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$1,265,000. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 6,600 shares of company stock worth $745,075.

Toromont Industries Ltd. provides specialized capital equipment in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Equipment Group and CIMCO. The Equipment Group segment engages in the sale, rental, and service of mobile equipment for Caterpillar and other manufacturers; sale, rental, and service of engines used in various applications, including industrial, commercial, marine, on-highway trucks, and power generation; and sale of complementary and related products, parts, and services.

