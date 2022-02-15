National HealthCare Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:NHC) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.55

National HealthCare Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:NHC) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, February 14th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be given a dividend of 0.55 per share on Monday, May 2nd. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.39%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th.

National HealthCare has raised its dividend by 6.6% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 18 years.

Get National HealthCare alerts:

NYSEAMERICAN:NHC opened at $64.88 on Tuesday. National HealthCare has a 12-month low of $62.50 and a 12-month high of $79.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 1.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.00 billion, a PE ratio of 6.65 and a beta of 0.27.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of National HealthCare by 555.0% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $216,000 after acquiring an additional 2,625 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of National HealthCare by 6.8% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 19,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,332,000 after acquiring an additional 1,210 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of National HealthCare by 66.3% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after acquiring an additional 570 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of National HealthCare by 4.8% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 16,684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,168,000 after acquiring an additional 767 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new stake in shares of National HealthCare in the third quarter valued at about $272,000. 45.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About National HealthCare

National HealthCare Corp. engages in the provision of nursing facilities, assisted living facilities, independent living facilities and homecare programs. It provides sub and post-acute nursing care, intermediate nursing care, rehabilitative care, senior living services and home health care services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for National HealthCare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National HealthCare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.