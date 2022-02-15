National HealthCare Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:NHC) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.55

National HealthCare Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:NHC) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, February 14th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be given a dividend of 0.55 per share on Monday, May 2nd. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.39%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th.
National HealthCare has raised its dividend by 6.6% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 18 years.
NYSEAMERICAN:NHC opened at $64.88 on Tuesday. National HealthCare has a 12-month low of $62.50 and a 12-month high of $79.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 1.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.00 billion, a PE ratio of 6.65 and a beta of 0.27.
About National HealthCare
National HealthCare Corp. engages in the provision of nursing facilities, assisted living facilities, independent living facilities and homecare programs. It provides sub and post-acute nursing care, intermediate nursing care, rehabilitative care, senior living services and home health care services.
