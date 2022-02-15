Natixis Acquires 1,774 Shares of MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ)

Natixis raised its holdings in MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ) by 32.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,177 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,774 shares during the period. Natixis’ holdings in MasTec were worth $619,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of MTZ. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in shares of MasTec by 180.7% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 4,707,890 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $416,460,000 after buying an additional 3,030,445 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of MasTec by 1.7% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 697,009 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $60,137,000 after buying an additional 11,551 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of MasTec by 89.3% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 663,800 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $57,272,000 after purchasing an additional 313,074 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of MasTec by 684.1% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 600,701 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $63,734,000 after purchasing an additional 524,090 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its holdings in MasTec by 35.0% during the third quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 530,900 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $45,806,000 after buying an additional 137,700 shares during the last quarter. 69.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MTZ has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of MasTec from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $99.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of MasTec from $117.00 to $121.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on shares of MasTec from $114.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, MasTec presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $123.56.

NYSE:MTZ opened at $89.20 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $90.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $91.46. The company has a market cap of $6.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.02 and a beta of 1.19. MasTec, Inc. has a twelve month low of $80.86 and a twelve month high of $122.33.

MasTec Profile

MasTec, Inc engages in the provision of infrastructure construction services. It operates through the following segments: Communications, Oil and Gas, Electrical Transmissions, Clean Energy and Infrastructure, and Other. The Communications segment performs engineering, construction, maintenance, and customer fulfillment activities related to communications infrastructure, primarily for wireless and wireline/fiber communications, and install-to-the-home customers.

