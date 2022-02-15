Natixis Buys Shares of 7,381 UFP Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPI)

Natixis bought a new stake in UFP Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPI) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 7,381 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $502,000.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in UFP Industries in the third quarter valued at about $4,141,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC acquired a new position in UFP Industries in the third quarter valued at about $43,000. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its stake in UFP Industries by 1.3% in the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 16,844 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,145,000 after buying an additional 212 shares during the period. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of UFP Industries in the third quarter worth about $5,545,000. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its holdings in shares of UFP Industries by 6.4% in the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 18,055 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,227,000 after acquiring an additional 1,085 shares in the last quarter. 79.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:UFPI opened at $76.54 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 2.89. The company has a market cap of $4.74 billion, a PE ratio of 10.34 and a beta of 1.51. UFP Industries, Inc. has a 52-week low of $59.04 and a 52-week high of $94.80. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $85.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $80.40.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 28th. This is an increase from UFP Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.05%. UFP Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.76%.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on UFP Industries from $91.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $88.00.

In related news, CEO Matthew J. Missad sold 1,049 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.22, for a total transaction of $94,640.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 3.53% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

UFP Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes wood and wood alternative products. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Industrial and Construction. The Retail segment comprises national home center retailers, retail-oriented regional lumberyards and contractor-oriented lumberyards. The Industrial segment manufacturers pallets, specialty crates, wooden boxes, and other containers used for packaging, shipping and material handling purposes.

