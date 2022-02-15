Natixis Grows Stock Holdings in Lufax Holding Ltd (NYSE:LU)

Natixis lifted its position in Lufax Holding Ltd (NYSE:LU) by 17.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 76,607 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,598 shares during the period. Natixis’ holdings in Lufax were worth $535,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of LU. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in Lufax by 463.5% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 4,616 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new position in Lufax during the third quarter worth $44,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Lufax in the second quarter valued at about $134,000. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Lufax by 19.3% in the third quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 22,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,000 after buying an additional 3,699 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AGF Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Lufax in the third quarter valued at about $178,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.55% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LU opened at $5.75 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Lufax Holding Ltd has a 12-month low of $4.19 and a 12-month high of $17.93. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $5.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.53, a P/E/G ratio of 0.24 and a beta of 1.13.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on LU shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Lufax from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Lufax from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $6.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Lufax presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $13.74.

Lufax Company Profile

Lufax Holding Ltd operates a technology-empowered personal financial services platform in China. It offers loan products, including unsecured loans and secured loans, as well as consumer finance loans. The company also provides wealth management platforms, such as Lufax (Lu.com), Lu International (Singapore), and Lu International (Hong Kong) to the middle class and affluent investors to invest in products and portfolios; retail credit facilitation services platform that offers small business owners with lending solutions; and technology empowerment solutions for financial institutions.

