Natixis Invests $563,000 in Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SBH)

Natixis purchased a new stake in Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SBH) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 33,442 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $563,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SBH. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Sally Beauty by 20.0% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 76,690 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,412,000 after purchasing an additional 12,797 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in Sally Beauty by 22.7% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 38,535 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $842,000 after purchasing an additional 7,118 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Sally Beauty by 1.2% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,564,031 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $56,586,000 after purchasing an additional 29,559 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Sally Beauty by 3.3% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,139,800 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $267,925,000 after purchasing an additional 382,494 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Sally Beauty by 2.5% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,838,659 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $40,579,000 after purchasing an additional 44,969 shares in the last quarter.

In other Sally Beauty news, Director Susan R. Mulder sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.14, for a total value of $100,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Susan R. Mulder sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.00, for a total value of $52,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 15,401 shares of company stock valued at $319,171 in the last quarter. 1.74% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on SBH. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on Sally Beauty from $24.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised Sally Beauty from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $24.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. DA Davidson decreased their price objective on Sally Beauty from $22.00 to $19.50 in a report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Sally Beauty from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Sally Beauty presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.70.

Sally Beauty stock opened at $17.49 on Tuesday. Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $15.03 and a 12 month high of $25.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.92, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.98 billion, a PE ratio of 8.37 and a beta of 1.46.

Sally Beauty (NYSE:SBH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The specialty retailer reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.03. Sally Beauty had a return on equity of 148.76% and a net margin of 6.19%. The business had revenue of $980.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $993.34 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.50 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. will post 2.59 EPS for the current year.

Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc is an international retailer and distributor of professional beauty supplies. It operates through the Sally Beauty Supply (SBS) and Beauty Systems Group (BSG) segments. The SBS segment offers domestic and international chain of retail stores and a consumer-facing e-commerce website that offers professional beauty supplies to both salon professionals and retail customers primarily in North America, Puerto Rico, and parts of Europe and South America.

