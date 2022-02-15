Natixis Purchases Shares of 9,298 TC Energy Co. (NYSE:TRP)

Natixis purchased a new stake in shares of TC Energy Co. (NYSE:TRP) (TSE:TRP) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 9,298 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $447,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its stake in shares of TC Energy by 5.4% during the third quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 25,536 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,228,000 after buying an additional 1,314 shares during the last quarter. NFJ Investment Group LLC grew its stake in shares of TC Energy by 0.7% during the third quarter. NFJ Investment Group LLC now owns 59,744 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $2,873,000 after buying an additional 442 shares during the last quarter. Portland Investment Counsel Inc. grew its stake in shares of TC Energy by 2.4% during the third quarter. Portland Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 338,600 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $16,296,000 after buying an additional 7,900 shares during the last quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of TC Energy by 72.8% during the third quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. now owns 39,212 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,886,000 after buying an additional 16,519 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nicola Wealth Management LTD. grew its stake in shares of TC Energy by 23.8% during the third quarter. Nicola Wealth Management LTD. now owns 226,570 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $10,840,000 after buying an additional 43,500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.71% of the company’s stock.

TC Energy stock opened at $52.32 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $48.79 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $49.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.51. The stock has a market cap of $51.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.42, a PEG ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 0.80. TC Energy Co. has a fifty-two week low of $41.89 and a fifty-two week high of $55.34.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th were given a dividend of $0.6986 per share. This represents a yield of 5.63%. This is a boost from TC Energy’s previous dividend of $0.58. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 29th. TC Energy’s payout ratio is presently 180.26%.

TRP has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. TD Securities reduced their price objective on TC Energy from C$73.00 to C$72.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 8th. National Bank Financial cut TC Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Raymond James initiated coverage on TC Energy in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of TC Energy in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, TheStreet raised TC Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $67.50.

About TC Energy

TC Energy Corporation engages in the provision of energy infrastructure services. It operates through the following business segments: Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines, U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines, Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines, Liquids Pipelines, Power and Storage, and Corporate. The Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines segment consists of regulated natural gas pipelines.

