Nautilus Minerals (TSE:NUS) Stock Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Nautilus Minerals Inc. (TSE:NUS) shares crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$0.00 and traded as high as C$0.06. Nautilus Minerals shares last traded at C$0.05, with a volume of 96,969 shares changing hands.
The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$0.05. The company has a current ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 0.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.15. The firm has a market cap of C$34.15 million and a PE ratio of -2.78.
About Nautilus Minerals (TSE:NUS)
Recommended Stories
- World Wrestling Entertainment Stock is Charging Forward
- Follow The Institutional Money To Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company
- Three (3) High-Yield Deep-Values The Institutions Are Buying Now
- Robinhood Stock is Turning into a Bargain at These Levels
- 3 Armor-Bearing Defensive Stocks to Lean on During Tough Times
Receive News & Ratings for Nautilus Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nautilus Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.