Navitas Semiconductor (NASDAQ:NVTS) Shares Gap Up to $10.90

Navitas Semiconductor Corp (NASDAQ:NVTS)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $10.90, but opened at $11.50. Navitas Semiconductor shares last traded at $11.27, with a volume of 724 shares traded.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on NVTS. Bank of America began coverage on Navitas Semiconductor in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. Craig Hallum increased their price objective on Navitas Semiconductor from $14.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Navitas Semiconductor in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Navitas Semiconductor in a research note on Monday, November 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird began coverage on Navitas Semiconductor in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.60.

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $13.06.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Neumann Advisory Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Navitas Semiconductor in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,515,000. Summit Partners Public Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Navitas Semiconductor in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $23,813,000. Invesco Ltd. purchased a new stake in Navitas Semiconductor in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $23,502,000. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Navitas Semiconductor in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $12,866,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Navitas Semiconductor in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $10,307,000. 18.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Navitas Semiconductor (NASDAQ:NVTS)

Navitas Semiconductor is involved in GaN power IC’s industry. Navitas Semiconductor, formerly known as Live Oak Acquisition Corp. II, is based in EL SEGUNDO, Calif.

