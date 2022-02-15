NeoGenomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEO) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.13 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect NeoGenomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEO) to post earnings per share of ($0.13) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for NeoGenomics’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.17) to ($0.10). NeoGenomics reported earnings of $0.14 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 192.9%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Wednesday, February 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that NeoGenomics will report full-year earnings of ($0.26) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.30) to ($0.24). For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of ($0.45) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.60) to ($0.10). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for NeoGenomics.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on NEO shares. Stephens dropped their price objective on NeoGenomics from $60.00 to $53.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 5th. SVB Leerink dropped their price objective on NeoGenomics from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised NeoGenomics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Cowen started coverage on NeoGenomics in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $42.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on NeoGenomics from $48.00 to $41.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.89.

Shares of NEO traded down $1.00 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $21.57. 1,035,732 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,064,041. NeoGenomics has a 52 week low of $19.70 and a 52 week high of $61.57. The company has a current ratio of 7.66, a quick ratio of 7.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The company’s 50 day moving average is $27.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.58. The company has a market capitalization of $2.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.92 and a beta of 0.63.

In other NeoGenomics news, insider Douglas Matthew Brown sold 33,334 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.85, for a total transaction of $1,228,357.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Mark Mallon acquired 17,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $30.63 per share, for a total transaction of $520,710.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 68,513 shares of company stock worth $2,532,622 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its holdings in shares of NeoGenomics by 10.9% in the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 50,800 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,479,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of NeoGenomics by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 846,418 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $38,234,000 after buying an additional 25,228 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. purchased a new stake in shares of NeoGenomics in the 3rd quarter valued at $226,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of NeoGenomics in the 3rd quarter valued at $324,000. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of NeoGenomics by 11.3% in the 3rd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 59,200 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,856,000 after buying an additional 6,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.29% of the company’s stock.

NeoGenomics, Inc is a clinical laboratory company, which engages in cancer genetics diagnostic testing and pharma services. It operates through the Clinical Services and Pharma Services segments. The Clinical Services segment offers cancer testing services to community-based pathologists, hospitals, academic centers, and oncology groups.

