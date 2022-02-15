Neptune Wellness Solutions (TSE:NEPT) Sets New 12-Month Low at $0.34

Neptune Wellness Solutions Inc. (TSE:NEPT)’s share price reached a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.34 and last traded at C$0.34, with a volume of 37632 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.34.

A number of brokerages recently commented on NEPT. Cowen decreased their target price on shares of Neptune Wellness Solutions from C$1.00 to C$0.65 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Desjardins decreased their target price on shares of Neptune Wellness Solutions from C$1.00 to C$0.75 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, Alliance Global Partners decreased their target price on shares of Neptune Wellness Solutions from C$1.50 to C$0.80 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday.

The stock has a market capitalization of C$57.77 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.68. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$0.48.

Neptune Wellness Solutions Inc operates as an integrated health and wellness company. It builds a portfolio of lifestyle brands and consumer packaged goods products under the Forest Remedies and, Ocean Remedies, Neptune Wellness, Mood Ring, and OCEANO3 brands. The company offers turnkey product development and supply chain solutions to businesses and government customers in various health and wellness verticals, such as legal cannabis and hemp, nutraceuticals, and white label consumer packaged goods.

