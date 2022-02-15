Netlist, Inc. (OTCMKTS:NLST) Short Interest Up 93.0% in January

Netlist, Inc. (OTCMKTS:NLST) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,719,300 shares, a growth of 93.0% from the January 15th total of 890,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,157,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Netlist from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th.

OTCMKTS:NLST traded down $0.25 on Tuesday, hitting $4.35. 611,142 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 959,738. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 108.78 and a beta of 0.83. Netlist has a 52 week low of $0.89 and a 52 week high of $10.20. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $5.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.18.

Netlist, Inc engages in the design, manufacture and sale of memory subsystems for the computing and communications markets. Its products include storage class memory, non volatile memory, embedded flash, specialty dimms and NVME SSD. The company was founded by Jayesh Bhakta, Chun Ki Hong and Christopher Lopes in June 2000 and is headquartered in Irvine, CA.

