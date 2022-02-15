Neuberger Berman Group LLC Acquires 1,223 Shares of Ambarella, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMBA)

Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its position in shares of Ambarella, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMBA) by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 71,200 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 1,223 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC owned 0.19% of Ambarella worth $11,067,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new position in Ambarella during the second quarter valued at about $46,000. Castleview Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ambarella in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $56,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Ambarella in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $65,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Ambarella in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $112,000. Finally, Pinnacle Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Ambarella during the 3rd quarter worth $129,000. 75.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Needham & Company LLC upgraded shares of Ambarella to a “buy” rating and set a $225.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Ambarella from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $200.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Ambarella in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $170.00 price objective for the company. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Ambarella from $185.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Ambarella from $155.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $209.20.

Shares of Ambarella stock opened at $138.93 on Tuesday. Ambarella, Inc. has a 12-month low of $82.59 and a 12-month high of $227.59. The stock has a market cap of $5.14 billion, a P/E ratio of -167.38 and a beta of 1.30. The business’s 50 day moving average is $168.88 and its 200-day moving average is $157.92.

Ambarella (NASDAQ:AMBA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 30th. The semiconductor company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.02. Ambarella had a negative return on equity of 5.92% and a negative net margin of 9.78%. The business had revenue of $92.17 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $90.35 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.49) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 64.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Ambarella, Inc. will post -0.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Teresa H. Meng sold 959 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.71, for a total transaction of $212,619.89. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Feng-Ming Wang sold 4,452 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.69, for a total value of $857,855.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 47,268 shares of company stock worth $9,318,777. Insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

Ambarella Company Profile

Ambarella, Inc engages in the development and sale of video compression, image processing, and computer vision solutions. It offers processors and software that cater to end markets including security cameras, automotive cameras, industrial and robotic applications, and consumer applications. The company was founded by Feng Ming Wang and Leslie D.

