Neuberger Berman Group LLC Acquires New Shares in Li-Cycle Holdings Corp (NYSE:LICY)

Neuberger Berman Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Li-Cycle Holdings Corp (NYSE:LICY) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 750,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,768,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC owned about 2.00% of Li-Cycle at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brevan Howard Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Li-Cycle during the third quarter valued at $4,217,000. L & S Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Li-Cycle during the third quarter valued at $585,000. Raymond James & Associates purchased a new stake in shares of Li-Cycle during the third quarter valued at $280,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Li-Cycle during the third quarter valued at $153,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Li-Cycle during the third quarter valued at $147,000.

Several research firms recently commented on LICY. Citigroup began coverage on Li-Cycle in a research report on Monday, October 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock. Chardan Capital raised their target price on Li-Cycle from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Morgan Stanley cut Li-Cycle from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $10.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Li-Cycle from $18.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Li-Cycle from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Li-Cycle currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $14.00.

LICY stock opened at $7.29 on Tuesday. Li-Cycle Holdings Corp has a twelve month low of $6.34 and a twelve month high of $15.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.17, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.69. The company’s 50-day moving average is $9.03.

Li-Cycle (NYSE:LICY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.29). Li-Cycle had a negative net margin of 3,072.40% and a negative return on equity of 800.82%. The company had revenue of $4.39 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.83 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Li-Cycle Holdings Corp will post -0.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

